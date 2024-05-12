Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former president Arif Alvi says that there is a Form 47 government at present, if it continues, the situation will worsen.

Talking to the media in Lahore, former President Arif Alvi said that the solution to the problems lies in dialogue, he will continue to do his best for dialogue, at present there is a government with Form 47, if it continues, the situation will worsen. .

Arif Alvi said that PTI founder in jail is in good health, his mood is also good, the army is ours, we have always defended him, the government with form 47 has less mandate, bridge for communication. will play the role of, will fail only when they accept failure.

He said that Pakistan needs foreign investment, Pakistan will benefit from the arrival of a delegation of Saudi investors.

He further said that the media is free, people are getting to know what is happening in the world, rumors spread through social media, Pakistan is the only country in which social media has been blocked.