Kartik Aaryan, who starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is rumoured to have quit the latest episode of Firoz Nadiadwala’s successful comedy series Hera Pheri.

There were earlier rumours that he had been cast for the role of Raju, which had previously been performed by Akshay Kumar, and that he had taken Akshay’s position.

However, there are currently rumours that Aaryan withdrew from Hera Pheri 3 due to creative disagreements.

The reports state that the controlling behaviour acted as a barrier between the performer and the producers. According to reports, Kartik Aaryan was reportedly changing the screenplay a lot, which was problematic for the producers.

These are now only rumours since the producers haven’t released an official announcement.

Additionally, according to reports, producer Firoz is attempting to contact Kumar once more in order to recruit him for this project.