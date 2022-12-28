In accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive, former PTI leader Faisal Vawda handed in his resignation as a senator to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday.

This seat belongs to Imran Khan, tweeted Mr. Vawad, who was expelled from the PTI in October of last year for making provocative remarks about the party’s long march.

The lawmaker from Karachi stated that he was leaving the position morally and in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives.

Additionally thanking Imran Khan and all of his colleagues senators, Mr. Vawda added that he would keep up his political campaign.

After being reinstated by the Pakistani Election Commission (ECP), he was given several weeks to resign as a senator in accordance with the ruling of the supreme court.

Earlier, in a dual national case, the Supreme Court changed Mr. Vawda’s lifelong disqualification to a one-time disqualification.

“Faisal Vawda indicated that he received the certificate of abandoning US nationality on June 25, 2018,” said Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the ruling. He also acknowledged that his claim was false. He lacked the qualifications to serve as a member of parliament in 2018.

“Now that Vawda has acknowledged his guilt, Article 63 of the Pakistani Constitution is applicable. Until the end of the current parliament’s term, he will continue to be ineligible, the order stated.