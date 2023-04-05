One of the most beloved celebrity couples is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have won the affections of followers across India. Vamika, their priceless daughter, was born in 2021, and they were overjoyed to welcome her into the world, completing their joyful and loving family of three. With well-wishers showering them with love and blessings, the news of their expanding family only heightened the excitement and commotion surrounding the pair.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared a heartwarming story about her husband at a recent Sports Honor 2023 award ceremony.

She admitted that Virat’s excellent memory was a factor in her choice to wed him because it was helpful for remembering crucial occasions. He humorously confessed that he depends on Anushka Sharma to remind him of important dates because his memory isn’t as good as hers during a discussion with the show’s host about forgetfulness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chahat… (@chahat.03_)

Sharma continued by saying that she was originally drawn to Virat’s superior memory abilities because she believed they would make up for her own short-term memory.

The two first met while filming a shampoo commercial in 2013, and they shortly began dating. After courting for four years, they got married in 2017.