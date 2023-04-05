ISLAMABAD: Field enumerators will now work through April 10 on Pakistan’s first-ever computerised population and housing census, which has been extended for six more days.

To guarantee full coverage of the entire population, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has extended the census deadline.

According to a notification made in this respect, the chief census commissioner and the provincial census commissioners recommended that the deadline for the digital census be extended.

The notification stated that the census field employees and other parties involved with the efficient completion of the census will be informed of the instructions regarding the extension in the field operations. It was stated that the decision had also been communicated to security institutions.