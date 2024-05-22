India’s famous tennis star Sania Mirza has shared a picture of the name plate outside her house on Instagram, after which her post has gone viral.

Sania Mirza is not only loved in Pakistan, but since Shoaib Malik’s second marriage, the famous tennis star has become the center of attention.

Sania Mirza, the ambassador of several international brands, often shares pictures in a happy mood with her son, niece Dua and sister Anum Mirza.

Yesterday, the former tennis star shared new pictures on her Instagram account in which Sania can be seen putting up a plaque with her and her son’s name outside her house.

In this post, along with some natural scenes, Sania has also shared pictures of herself, friends, sister and children.

In one picture, Sania Mirza can be seen holding a coffee mug with words like ‘Choose to be happy’ written on it.