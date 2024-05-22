There is a rule that no opinion can be given on the matter which is under discussion in the court, Shaikh Usmani

The court is the guardian of the fundamental rights of the people, it can make any order, the state of Ali Azad

Many moral weaknesses have developed in us politically, Aftab Jahangir

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

The attack on Rauf Hasan could have many aspects

Maybe the opponents attacked or someone did mischief to increase the quarrel,

It has to be seen who will investigate the attack on Rauf Hasan

If government members will investigate, will PTI accept it

No matter how much you investigate the attack on Rauf Hasan, nothing will come out of it

Every day something new is being heard, the situation is getting worse

It is natural that if there is an attack, the blame will go to the opponents

The attack on Rauf Hasan may be an attempt to increase misunderstandings among the parties, S. Kenyazi

There is footage of the attack on Rauf Hassan, there is no difficulty in the investigation

Laws already exist against fake orphic news,

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has done very well by visiting Iran

Senator Irfan Siddiqui speaks very well, he speaks meaningfully,

No one is going towards solving the issues, only accusations continue

Reconciliation is only talked about but no action is taken

When the conditions of the country will change, they will change when we change

Former Justice Shaikh Usmani’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

The case can be told but the court proceedings cannot be committed,

Parliament and Judiciary should not make rhetoric about each other

When a decision comes from the court, then it can be discussed, Justice (R) Shaikh Usmani

Courts have the power to summon the Prime Minister,

The prime minister is the executive, it will not be appropriate to call him in the courts,

President of Islamabad High Court Bar, Ali Azad, spoke in Sachi Baat program

It is the rule that the case should not be discussed in the court, Ali Azad state

There were various talks on the issue of poet Farhad, on which the court got angry, the state of Ali Azad

A judicial commission may be formed in the case of attack on Rauf Hasan, Ali Azad State

Rauf strongly condemns the attack on Hasan, he is a senior politician, Ali Azad state

We do not want any institution to interfere with the authority of another institution, the state of Ali

It is our tragedy that a doctor is working as a journalist and a journalist is working as an engineer and an engineer is working for someone else, the State of Ali

The system will be fine only if every person fulfills his responsibilities as a citizen,

Corruption is a serious tragedy of this country, corruption should be punishable by death

People who own properties in Dubai are sitting in power themselves,

Improve your laws and provide facilities so that investors don’t go out

If anyone loves this country, he should bring money from outside to the country, Ali Azad State

If money is going out through the reference handi, then it is a harbinger of disaster, independent state

It is our tragedy that laws are being misused in our country,

The market for bribery from the bottom to the top is hot, how will the investor stop,

Who will distinguish between fake and true news, laws will be misused

All contained in the Pica Ordinance, these laws were made only to suppress the opposition, independent state

FIA is a limited body, it has a lot of work loaded on it,

If the FIA is to be used, it will also have to be renewed,

According to the 1973 Constitution, freedom of expression is a fundamental right of every citizen, states Ali

It is contained in the Constitution that no law shall be made which is inconsistent with the Constitution, State Ali

Disagreement does not mean that it should be attacked,

Terrorism provisions cannot be imposed in every case or FIR,

There should be an independent investigation into the attack on Rauf Hasan,

PTI leader Aftab Jahangir’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi Saayt”.

What could be the reasons for the attack of transgenders on Rauf Hasan, Aftab Jahangir

Nowhere in the world have I seen new things happening in Pakistan, Aftab Jahangir

The future of political parties is in the hands of the people

The examples of PTI’s popularity among the people are before you,

If force is used unnecessarily, then the country will not develop, only democracy,

Our candidates have form 45 but the seats were given to someone else,