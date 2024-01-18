There is just a month left before the start of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League, and fans eagerly await the official anthem of PSL.

Sources say that Ali Zafar, the singer who sang the anthem in the early editions of PSL, was approached by the PSL management and took songs from him. Still, when the franchises came to know about this, one of the franchises opposed Ali Zafar, and Two more franchises supported Ali Zafar’s opposing franchise.

According to the sources, Ali Zafar has been opposed because of the harassment case against him.

According to the sources, a franchisee thinks that PSL has become a big brand, and their effort and desire is not to get into any controversy, it is better to make an anthem with a non-controversial singer.

Sources say that some franchises requested PCB not to take Ali Zafar, their aim is not to ridicule or humiliate anyone. The aim is only to strengthen the brand of PSL.

According to sources, the PSL management has started shortlisting other singers and performers.

It should be noted that as per the schedule, PSL 9 will start on February 17 and will continue till March 18.