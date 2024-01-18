In December, Pakistan’s IT exports recorded a record increase.

Caretaker Minister for Information Technology (IT) Dr Umar Saif said that there was a record increase in IT exports in December.

He said that in December IT exports increased by 22.67% to 303 million dollars.

He said that the facility of keeping 50% of dollars, and the digital payment system are the main factors, and facilities for freelancers are the main factors in increasing IT export.

Dr. Umar Saif further said that thanks to the Prime Minister and SIFC for the facilities for the IT industry, our policies aim to promote the IT-rich work sector and stabilize the economy.

He said that big results will come soon, the target of 10 billion dollars will be fulfilled, and the reforms have paved the way for the development of the IT industry for the coming government.