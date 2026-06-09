The next few days have become important regarding possible changes in Pakistan cricket.

According to sources, a meeting chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is likely to be called on Friday or Saturday.

The meeting will consider the matter of replacing captain Shan Masood. In place of Shan Masood, Salman Ali Agha may be given the responsibility of leading the Test team.

In addition, along with the changes in the selection committee members, important decisions will be approved after consultation with current and former cricketers regarding the proposed changes in the team management.

There may also be changes in cricket operator matters and some other important administrative positions.