Lahore: Cabinet formation in Punjab will be done in two phases.

According to the sources, a 16-member cabinet will be formed in the first phase, on which the consultation between (N) League and allies has been completed, while in the second phase, 7 to 10 ministers will be included in the Punjab cabinet.

Sources say that 13 ministers from (N) League, 2 from the Muslim League (Q) and one from IPP will join the cabinet.

According to sources, the Punjab Cabinet will include Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, Maryam Aurangzeb, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.

Apart from this, Khizr Hussain Mazari, Manshaullah Butt, Ashiq Kirmani, Naeem Khan Bhabha, Uzma Bukhari, Faisal Ayub, Sher Ali Gorchani, Ahmed Khan Leghari, Rahila Khadim Hussain and Sabatin Bukhari will also be part of the cabinet.

According to the sources, Malik Asif, Akhtar Bosal, Yawar Zaman, Fida Hussain, Malik Tanveer, Aslam Malik, Asad Khokhar, Farrukh Javed and Salman Naeem will be included in the Punjab cabinet in the second phase, while (Q) League’s Chaudhry Shafi Hussain. And IPP’s Ghazanfar Chheena will also be a part of the cabinet.