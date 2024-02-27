After the rumors of the alleged relationship between Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and Indian actress Geethika Tiwari came to light, India’s well-known film critic and actor Kamal Rashid Khan also claimed that the actress had accepted Islam.

Recently, after the video went viral on social media, there were speculations regarding the relationship between the two actors, but now a step ahead, it is being claimed on the Indian media that Geethika has accepted Islam.

Indian actor and critic Kamal Rashid Khan discussed his decision to possibly marry Feroze Khan of Geethika and convert to Islam during his YouTube show.

He has claimed that Geethika may have become a Muslim by marrying Feroze Khan, while he suspects that Geethika has become a Muslim as she has been seen wearing a burqa and praying.

KRK said that Geethika had gone to London to shoot for a Hindi film where she met Feroze Khan, the supporting Muslim actor in the film. In this way you have wasted your money because in such a case the film of this director cannot be released in India.

Kamal Rashid claimed that Feroze has lured Indian actress Githika to take revenge on her sister Humaima Malik. Now Feroze has tied up with Githika to avenge his sister.

The Indian critic said that what happened is that Bollywood actress Geethika has fallen madly in love with Feroz. Geethika is ready to do anything for Feroz.