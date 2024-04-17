The popular Bollywood actor recently opened up about his past and revealed that before entering the acting field, he used to drive a taxi abroad and also worked as a waiter in a hotel.

This actor is none other than Randeep Hooda, who told a few things about himself in an interview given to the Indian media.

These days Randeep is receiving a lot of praise for the success of his directorial debut ‘Swatantra Veer Swakar’. He drove a taxi for three years in the Australian city of Melbourne to make ends meet while studying.

According to the actor, it was the 90s and I was quite good at driving.

“I knew which routes would get me passengers, when the nightclubs opened and closed and what time people left the offices, which helped me earn more than other taxi drivers I knew,” he said. was

Randeep Hooda also said that he worked as a waiter in a Chinese restaurant.

He said that at that time I felt that there was no future, it seems that it is still the same, but I was not afraid even then and I am not afraid even now because I am a Jat and we have this attitude that ‘ What will happen will be seen’.