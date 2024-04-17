A few years ago, South Korean YouTuber and singer Kim Dawood, who entered the circle of Islam, announced to building a mosque in Korea.

Kim Dawood announced the construction of a mosque in Incheon, South Korea by sharing photos of the land and papers purchased for the construction of the mosque on Instagram.

In the shared photos, Kim Dawood can be seen holding the papers of the mosque in his hands and feeling relaxed while spreading his hands on the land bought for the mosque.

The caption of the post shared by Kim Dawood read, ‘Finally with your support I have secured a land deal to build a mosque in Incheon, this place will soon be converted into a mosque, can’t believe it. The day has come.

Kim Daoud wrote that I intend to build a mosque and an Islamic podcast studio for the citizens of South Korea. Of course, this is a huge undertaking and there will be many difficulties during it, but I believe that I can do it. I am

He further wrote that a day will come when every street in Korea will be filled with the sound of beautiful Azan for which I will do my best.

It should be noted that Kim Dawood announced his acceptance of Islam in September 2019. Kim Dawood is also known as ‘Kim Kyun Woo’ and ‘Jay Kim’.