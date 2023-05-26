Discover the identity of Rabia Malik, the woman allegedly involved in an intimate position with PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani. Learn about her role as the Deputy Lead for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Twitter Team and her contributions to the party’s digital footprint. Get the facts and debunked claims surrounding this viral video

Amid the political quagmire in Pakistan, where leaked audio and videos have become a common occurrence, another prominent figure has fallen victim to this trend. Iftikhar Durrani, a well-known PTI leader, finds himself entangled in a controversy, with a woman named Rabia Malik allegedly involved in an intimate position with him.

As the leaked clips started circulating on social media, Rabia Malik’s name began trending on Twitter. Some individuals, including staunch supporters and party members, tried to downplay the incident by claiming that the woman in the viral video was Iftikhar’s wife. However, netizens were quick to dig out the truth and debunked these claims made by PTI workers.

Twitter users revealed that Rabia Malik held the position of Deputy Lead for the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Twitter Team. Not only that, but she has been an active member of the Core Twitter & Facebook Teams for quite some time. Her contributions, particularly in hashtag trending and outreach initiatives, played a significant role in establishing the former ruling party’s strong digital presence.

Congratulations to Rabia Malik (@RabiaaMalikPK) for her appointment as the Deputy Lead for PTI Twitter Team. She has been a member of Core Twitter & Facebook Teams for several years and has been a major contributor with hashtag trending & outreach initiatives. pic.twitter.com/UIR6uW4kMN — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 24, 2020

People who were previously familiar with Iftikhar Durrani might not have known much about Rabia Malik. However, due to the recent controversy, her name has garnered significant attention. While the leaked videos sparked a frenzy on social media, it’s essential to separate facts from speculation to gain a better understanding of the situation.

FAQs:

Who is Iftikhar Durrani’s wife? Iftikhar Durrani’s marital status is married. He hasn’t shared any information related to his married life with the media or on any social media. His wife’s name is under review. His children’s names are also under review. Whenever we find any information related to this topic then we update this article. And there is no evidence to suggest that Rabia Malik, the woman involved in the leaked videos, is Iftikhar Durrani’s wife. The claims made by PTI workers have been debunked by netizens on social media. How can I contact Iftikhar Durrani? For inquiries or contact with Iftikhar Durrani, please refer to the official channels of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) or reach out to their designated spokespersons. Does Iftikhar Durrani have a Twitter account? Yes, Iftikhar Durrani can be followed on Twitter. You can find his official Twitter handle for updates and announcements related to his political activities.

Also Read: