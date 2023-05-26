ISLAMABAD: Iftikhar Durrani, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is allegedly seen in a video with a woman.

According to the video, which surfaced on Friday, Durrani was caught in a room with a party worker. Imran Khan’s former special assistant for media has not yet commented on the video release.

The video’s authenticity has not yet been independently confirmed.

The release of the video comes while the Imran Khan-led party is going through difficult times in the wake of the May 9 rallies, during which PTI supporters assaulted government and military buildings after the party leader was detained in connection with an alleged case of corruption.

Several PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudry, Shireen Mazari, and Maleeka Bukhari, have left the party in response to the vandalism on May 9 while the party is still under attack.

