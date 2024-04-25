Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has removed Captain retired Anwarul Haq from his post as the chief commissioner of Islamabad, it emerged on Thursday.Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a Grade 20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, is expected to replace outgoing Anwarul Haq.Ministry of Interior’s Section Officer Administration, Ghulam Murtaza, has sent a letter in this regard to the Secretary Establishment Division.The letter states that the Ministry of Interior wants to utilize the services of Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who is currently serving as the Commissioner Lahore, either as the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad or as key officer Capital Development Authority (CDA).