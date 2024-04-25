KARACHI: The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of barricades from outside all buildings including the Rangers headquarters in Karachi.

A case related to anti-encroachment was heard in the Supreme Court Karachi Registry under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa, in which the court ordered the removal of encroachments from outside Rangers Headquarters, Governor House, and CM House.

The court said that within 3 days all encroachments should be removed and a report submitted.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice said that no one is allowed to obstruct the free movement of the people, it is illegal to block roads and create obstacles, and the federal and provincial governments are creating encroachments.

The Chief Justice said that the bill for the removal of encroachments should be sent to the senior officer, the expenses should be collected from his pocket, and the people who walk on foot should be asked what their suffering is. are earning

The court ordered that the roads owned by the KMC should be cleared, and the expenses related to the removal of the encroachments should also be collected from the encroachers.

The court ordered all concerned security agencies to send a copy of the court order and the Additional Attorney General to inform the federal agencies.