Houston: Singer Asim Azhar faced body-shaming from his fans for sharing concert photos.

Asim Azhar shared a picture taken during a concert on his social media, in which he is looking healthier than usual.

After Asim shared his picture, he faced body shaming from his fans. A social media user said that Asim might be trying to break Adnan Sami’s record. Another user suggested the singer to join a gym.

In response to body shaming, Asim shared more photos of himself on social media in which he is seen in his normal size. He wrote along with the picture, “Should I stop wearing open clothes?”