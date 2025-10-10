This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuelan democratic leader and opposition leader Maria Corina.

According to the international news agency, this Nobel Prize disappointed Donald Trump, who considered himself worthy of it.

The US president claimed that he had stopped seven wars in the world and that the eighth war would be the Gaza war, the implementation of which began with the ceasefire agreement.

Several countries, including Pakistan, Congress members and social leaders nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize to award the US president.

However, when the draw was made in the name of the democratic leader of Venezuela, the White House openly expressed its displeasure over the decision and criticized the Nobel Committee.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said that President Trump has been making peace agreements around the world, ending wars and saving countless lives.

He further said that the Nobel Committee has once again proven that they prioritize political agenda over peace. That is why the humanitarian leader Trump, who can move mountains with his willpower, was not awarded the Nobel Prize.

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has questioned the process of the Nobel Peace Prize. In the past, he has also ridiculed the award given to former President Barack Obama.

President Trump had said that Barack Obama got the Nobel Prize without doing anything, while I made historic peace agreements in the Middle East.

On the other hand, some experts say that Trump’s strong political stance and controversial statements distanced him from the Nobel Prize and the Nobel Committee’s priority was also focused on the democratic struggle.