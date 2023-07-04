Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, suffered an injury recently while working on a movie in Los Angeles.

Khan had a slight nose damage during the event, necessitating quick surgical repair. Thankfully, he is currently in good health, and his physicians have assured him that he is recovering.

There is a lack of information regarding the nature of the incident and the details surrounding the project in which the disaster took place.

In Los Angeles, SRK was filming for a project when he inadvertently cut his nose, causing bleeding, according to reports. He was quickly transported to the hospital for urgent medical care.

“The doctor assured his staff that there was no need for concern and that Shah Rukh Khan would only undergo a simple surgical procedure to halt the bleeding. After the treatment, SRK was seen walking around with his nose bandaged.

The actor, who portrays the lead character in the upcoming movie “Pathaan,” has reportedly now returned to Mumbai and is currently recovering at home.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently anticipating the release of “Jawan” and “Dunki,” two significant movies.