Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, has informed the Colombo Strikers management that he will not wear a shirt with a betting company’s logo because he believes in the impending Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023.

The fourth iteration of this local competition in Sri Lanka will take place from July 30 to August 22. Babar Azam will serve as the Strikers’ captain.

According to reports, the LPL franchise has a contract with a bookmaker, but the Pakistani batter has refused to wear the bookmaker’s insignia on his shirt.

The request has been approved by the franchise management, and it has also been incorporated into the contract.

The right-arm batsman and several other team members recently made their way back to Pakistan after performing the Hajj. Prior to the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, he has attended the training camp that is being held in Karachi.