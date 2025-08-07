Pakistani music industry singer Aima Baig has recently got married and her wedding dress is being discussed a lot on social media.

Aima Baig’s wedding pictures were recently revealed, after which the singer herself confirmed her marriage on social media and shared beautiful pictures with her fans.

While social media users and fans congratulated her on her marriage on these pictures, they also praised her wedding dress.

For this beautiful and big day of her life, Aima Baig chose this gold and green pair from the wedding collection of renowned fashion designer Hussain Rehar, which costs 2800 US dollars, which is more than 791 thousand Pakistani rupees.

It should be remembered that Aima Baig has married her close friend Zain Ahmed, who is a fashion designer and businessman. The singer was in a relationship with Zain Ahmed after ending her engagement to actor Shahbaz Shugri and she had also shared her pictures with him several times on social media.