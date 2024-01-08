Pakistan’s famous hero Fawad Khan has revealed that his Twitter account was created by Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and his Instagram account was created by Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra.

Fawad Khan recently participated in Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast during which he discussed several topics related to his career.

On the experience of working in India, the host asked Fawad Khan whether Pakistani actors were a threat to Indian actors. On this, Fawad Khan said that this is a difficult question because I got a lot of love in India, I understand that politics is everywhere but you can deal with it better in the industry of your country.

Fawad Khan said that “I have a slightly different view on whether Indian actors consider the fame of Pakistani actors as a threat or not. I don’t think that what is seen is what sells, but I think that what is seen less sells.” Yes, it sells more, so I told my PR team in India not to bring my name up everywhere, my PR team in India objected to my idea and they told me “You don’t know how the world works these days, so my answer to these people is that I don’t want to use social media excessively.”

He said, “During my presence in India, I had urged my PR team to remove my name from places and not even put it on my location map because I do not agree at all if you are on social media. Fans will love and pay attention to you only if you are active.

During the show, while talking about the famous Bollywood film Uranada with Sonam Kapoor, Fawad said that ‘I auditioned for the film Uranada, I was not ready for it, I went to India only for confidence. Later I had a great time working with the cast of Aadar, it was a great experience, I have all positive things to say about it’.

Talking about working in the film Kapoor and Sons, Fawad Khan said ‘Kapoor and Sons was once again a project very close to my heart due to which the team was very good.’

The actor revealed that ‘I did not create any social media account myself, Sonam Kapoor created my Twitter account during the shooting of the film ‘Khoobsurat’ and then Siddharth Malhotra during the shooting of the film ‘Kapoor & Sons’. I created my Instagram account.