ISLAMABAD: The details of the taxes submitted by the salaried and other classes from across the country have come to light.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in the first six months of this financial year, the salaried class paid 158 billion rupees in tax, which is 248% more tax than the exporters. Paid 38% more tax than salaried class, this year it is likely to collect 300 billion rupees in tax.

According to FBR, in the first six months of this fiscal year, the highest tax of Rs.228 billion was paid by contractors and the tax paid by contractors is 31% more than last year.