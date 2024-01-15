KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has rejected the petition of Mashuq Ali, the candidate from PML-Q PS 76 Mirpur Sakro.

Mashuq Ali, a candidate from PML-Q PS 76, filed an application in the Sindh High Court against the decision of the Election Tribunal.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi remarked that if the regulations are not fulfilled, how can contesting elections be allowed?

The Chief Justice Sindh High Court asked the candidate whose frontman. How will you compete? On which Mashuq Ali said that he has been nominated by Muslim League-Q, he is contesting the election with the help of the people of the constituency.

The objector’s lawyer said that Mashuq Ali has written donkey driving as his profession in the nomination papers, and has also shown a pistol among his assets.

Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi said that they do not know how to fill out the form, and many people also submit bogus forms, where did you get the pistol from? Will you fight the election by showing a gun? How can it be that you fill out the blank form and come to contest the election?

The Chief Justice while rejecting the request of the PML-Q nominated candidate from PS 76 said who said to go and contest the election? Earn your livelihood halal, go and raise your children well.