London: The comet seen on earth 80 thousand years ago is going to appear in the sky again. According to astronomers, this comet can be seen without a telescope.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Suchenshan-Atlas) was discovered by astronomers early last year and is believed to complete one orbit around the Sun every 80,000 years due to its extremely long orbit. puts

Dr Gregory Brown, senior public astronomy officer at the Royal Observatory Grange, said the comet was thought to have originated in the Oort cloud (a cloud beyond the orbit of Neptune, the eighth planet in the solar system).

He said that this vast and nearly spherical region around the Sun contains the icy remnants of the creation of the Solar System.

After passing close to the Sun late last month, the comet is now close to Earth and is expected to be visible from Earth by October 13.