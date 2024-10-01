Washington: Israeli media has claimed that Iran has fired 100 ballistic missiles at Israel, after which war sirens are being sounded in Tel Aviv and other areas.

Earlier, a top White House official claimed that Iran was preparing an immediate ballistic missile attack on Israel and warned that such an attack would have dire consequences for Iran.

According to the report of the news agency AFP, a senior White House official said on condition of anonymity that the United States has received indications that Iran is preparing an immediate ballistic missile attack against Israel.

He said that we are actively cooperating in defense preparations to defend Israel against this attack.

He said that any direct military attack by Iran on Israel would have serious consequences for Iran.

It should be noted that after the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in an attack by Israel in Lebanon, there was a fear of a strong reaction with regard to Iran.

The United States and the Western alliance came forward to defend Israel after the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria in April this year, when Iran launched simultaneous missile and drone attacks on Israel.

On the other hand, Iran said on the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah that Israel would be destroyed by this martyrdom, but Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement that its army is not being sent to Lebanon to fight Israel.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran that there is no place in the Middle East where Israel cannot reach and in the future when Iran will be free, that time is closer than people think.

The United States called for a ceasefire in the region after the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, and Secretary of State Anthony Blanken said that Washington was closely monitoring the events in the Middle East.

Anthony Blanken said during a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasri Bourita at the State Department that the United States is committed to the defense of Israel.

Washington said in a statement yesterday that the United States is increasing the number of its troops in the Middle East by a few thousand, bringing in new units and extending the tenure of existing troops.

The Pentagon said in a statement that more warplanes are being deployed in the Middle East.