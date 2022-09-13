According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday, terrorists from inside Afghanistan crossed the international border and started firing on Pakistani troops in the general region of Karachi in the Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Army’s propaganda branch claims that the soldiers reacted appropriately. According to reliable intelligence assessments, terrorists incurred significant losses as a result of the fire of their own soldiers.

However, after a fierce battle, Naik Muhammad Rehman, a 32-year-old Karak resident, Naik Maweez Khan, a 34-year-old Jamrud, Khyber resident, and Sepoy Irfan Ullah, a 27-year-old Dargai, Malakand resident, embraced shahadat.

The use of Afghan territory by terrorists for attacks against Pakistan is highly condemned by Pakistan, which also hopes that the Afghan government won’t let the continuation of such operations in the future.

These courageous troops’ sacrifices further solidify the Pakistan Army’s resolve to protect the country’s frontiers from the threat of terrorism.