Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatiya’s next Netflix film Plan A Plan B has now published its trailer.

The movie’s plot centres on a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer who end up falling in love with one another, following the traditional old pattern of rivals becoming lovers. The film combines comedy and a light romance vibe.

In addition to Tamannaah and Riteish, the film also stars Kusha Kapila, Poonam Dhillon, and renowned director Shashanka Ghosh.

The movie’s release is something that both the performers and the director are anxiously anticipating.

In a statement, the director said: “The writer, Rajat Arora, gave me the script, and as soon as I read it, I was delighted to work on this theme.

Riteish, Tamannaah, and Poonam Ji made making Plan A, Plan B a ton of fun, and their contagious chemistry and energy showed in every frame of the movie.

We think Netflix users will like the lovely romantic comedy because it is lively and entertaining.”