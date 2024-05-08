Pakistani actress Amar Khan says that when she went to India, it seemed that Shah Rukh Khan would be waiting for her with open arms, but nothing happened.

In an interview given to a private media recently, Pakistani actress Amar Khan talked about her trip to India.

The actress said that I was going to India from the university, I had a huge craze for Bollywood since childhood when I reached India, I thought that Shah Rukh Khan would be standing with arms wide open and I was running on the platform of Samran Bani. But nothing happened.

Amar Khan hesitated and said, “I don’t know if I should say this or not, but there were people who were covered in oil with dirty clay and were sweating.”

She added that I was very surprised to see that even though I was not very beautiful at that time, my focus was on my studies and not my looks, but the trip to India was a trip full of poverty.