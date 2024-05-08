According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, the volume of payments to IPPs has reached 1800 billion rupees, while the revolving credit of the energy sector has reached the level of 2310 billion rupees.

Sources in the Ministry of Finance say that the IPPs are under pressure from the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance for immediate payments, the IPPs have demanded to release money for payments and to improve fuel supply.

According to sources, there is a fear of a reduction in energy production due to delays in payments to IPPs, and late payment surcharge is also feared.

Sources also say that about Rs 140 billion is likely to be released this week for payments to IPPs.

According to the sources of the Ministry of Finance, the revolving credit of the energy sector has also reached the level of 2310 billion rupees.