The global journal Bloomberg has said regarding the country’s general elections that whatever the results of the election, the discussion with the IMF is important for Pakistan.

Bloomberg talks to Asia Frontier Capital fund manager Richard Ysai about the general elections in Pakistan and said that whether the government is a majority or a coalition, Pakistan needs a new bailout program.

Richard Ysai also said that Pakistan’s external debt situation is uncertain, unstable, the government of Pakistan has to make several payments in the next 6 months and Pakistan needs a large long-term debt program.

The Bloomberg official said in his conversation that Pakistan Stock Exchange is a very cheap market since the global financial crisis, the price and income ratio of the Pakistani market is at the lowest level, the Pakistan Stock Exchange is cheap because of political and economic concerns in the share prices.

Bloomberg added that the interest rates in Pakistan may decrease in the next 9 to 12 months.