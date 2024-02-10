Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi granted bail in 12 cases of PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in May 9 incidents.

The cases against Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi related to the incidents of May 9 were heard by Judge Malik Ijaz Asif of Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi.

PTI lawyer Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha appeared before the court and sought bail in 12 cases, while the prosecution’s plea for respite was rejected by the court.

The Anti-Terrorism Court has ordered to grant bail to founder PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in all 12 cases.