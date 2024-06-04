Rather than restricting itself to a political role, PTI transcends the boundaries of national security

Islamabad:Senator Irfan Siddiqui exclusive conversation in sachi baat programme the leader of the parliamentary party of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate, has said that whatever decisions the judiciary makes, we have no problem with them. is seen In an interview to a private television on Tuesday, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that PTI’s problem is that instead of limiting itself to a political role, it crosses the lines of national security. President Asif Zardari spent ten years in jail, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif faced jail, exile and other atrocities but all of them played a political role. His political role was that the army should not come into politics, but PTI is doing politics to drag the army into politics. Attacked 200 places including GHQ, Cork Commander House, Fort Bala Hisar, set fire to aircrafts. This is not politics. On the question of bail and acquittal of PTI leaders, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that it has been a year. By comparing himself to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the video of ‘Ghadarkoon’ is another May 9. The statements of PTI leaders are confirmation that they are standing on May 9. But now the narrative is being made that May 9 was a false flag operation, meaning that the army did it itself. Are soldiers visible in the videos? All the famous faces of PTI are seen in these videos. May 9 was the false flag operation, so why are all the well-known faces of PTI seen in the videos? Who is talking about going to Corps Commander House and GHQ? He said that Imran Khan was the prime minister for four years, but he did not open the Hamudur Rehman Commission. It has been 53 years since this report, its recommendations have not been implemented. Imran Khan is calling himself Sheikh Mujeeb and the current army chief is Yahya Khan, so tell me who is today’s Mukti Bahini? He said that at present there is no party named PTI in the National Assembly. The lawyers of PTI did not even understand that they would have chosen a party which had any representation in the assembly, now they are also blaming others. Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that it is true that we do not have a two-thirds majority, but the parliamentary history of the last ten to twelve years is a witness that all political parties have passed the law together. Made up. PPP and Muslim League (N) have made NAB suffer. Maybe now PTI will also agree to this, but within this period, the end of NAB is seen. On the question of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif being re-elected as the president of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that it would be a good omen for Nawaz Sharif to become the party president. They are a roof and canopy for the congregation. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has run the Jamaat with great honesty and hard work and returned the trust to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Shahbaz Sharif, as the Prime Minister, saved the country from default and worked day and night for economic improvement, the results of which today are reduction in inflation, increase in economic activities, stock exchange crossing the threshold of more than 76 thousand, international financial institutions and news organizations. Positive predictions are coming out. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is now on a visit to China, which will help in improving the economic condition of the country.