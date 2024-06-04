The Islamabad High Court has cleared the two of all allegations made against them in the infamous “cipher case,” after labeling them “traitors” for a total of almost four months and one week.

As the whole verdict is pending, it is important to remember that this was the most serious of the three convictions that former prime minister Imran Khan received in the short period of time before the general election on February 8. The presiding judge found that Mr. Khan and the former foreign minister, Mr. Qureshi, had both “leaked” a secret cable, endangering the security, reliability, and integrity of Pakistan’s safe communication system with its diplomatic missions overseas. As a result, both men received severe sentences of ten years each.

Due to an earlier conviction in the Toshakhana case, Mr. Khan had already been declared ineligible, therefore the conviction had eliminated Mr. Qureshi’s ability to run in the general election.

On the third attempt by the state to prosecute the case, they had secured the verdict. The IHC halted two previous cases when it discovered significant flaws in the proceedings. Even nevertheless, the legal world swiftly condemned the trial court’s decision, with many criticizing the unusual conditions under which the trial was conducted. Recall that in the same case, the prosecution had requested the death penalty, but the court had refused the two defendants the opportunity to select their own attorneys or cross-examine the prosecution’s witnesses.

Even so, the Foreign Office quickly disproved the largest accusation the two were found guilty of—compromising the nation’s sensitive diplomatic communication system—by releasing a statement claiming that its communication system had been audited and deemed to be secure and secured. Consequently, the legal community was almost unanimous in saying thatIn hindsight, Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi made a historical error and sparked a global diplomatic scandal by employing the cipher as a political ploy, but this was never a good enough justification to put them in jail or prosecute them under laws designed to punish traitors and foreign spies. Voters should have been allowed to consider the fact that, in his capacity as prime minister, Mr. Khan opted to jeopardize diplomatic relations with the nation’s biggest trading partner by using confidential diplomatic conversations for self-serving political purposes. Instead, they were once again made to appear like heroes by our state, which was desperate to victimize another former prime minister. This story has many lessons to be learned, but will our state ever take them to heart?