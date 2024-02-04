The online sale of tickets for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, fans can book tickets online by visiting the PCB website, while the sale of tickets from various branches of the courier company will start from February 12.

For PSL matches, the price of tickets for general enclosures has been fixed at Rs.

The ticket price for premium enclosures is Rs 2500 and for VIP enclosures is Rs 5000.

It should be noted that since PSL 9 starts on February 17, tickets for the opening ceremony, eliminator matches and the final match will be priced higher.

On the day of the opening ceremony, the price of the ticket has been fixed at 1000, 2000, 3000 and 6000 rupees, apart from this, the price of the tickets for the final match has been fixed at 1000, 500, 4000 and 8000.

The price of tickets for the eliminator matches has been fixed at Rs.750, Rs.1500, Rs.3000 and Rs.5000.

Remember that the final of Karachi PSL 9 will be held on March 18 in Karachi.