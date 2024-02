A decrease in the price of gold has been recorded across the country.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs 1700 to Rs 2 lakh 16 thousand.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by 1458 rupees, after which 10 grams of gold has become 1 lakh 85 thousand 185 rupees.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the world market has decreased by 15 dollars to 2039 dollars per ounce.