Through this satellite, the fastest internet facility will be provided in the dimensions of Pakistan

Pakistan’s second communication satellite Paksat MM1 will be launched into space today.

Today is another important day in Pakistan’s history as Sparco is sending Pakistan’s second communication satellite into space which will play a major role in improving Pakistan’s communication system.

Satellite feature

The 5-ton satellite is equipped with the latest communication equipment, through this satellite will be able to provide the fastest internet facility in the dimensions of Pakistan.

Apart from this, the satellite will be inserted into the orbit at an altitude of 36 thousand km from the earth, it may take 3 to 4 days to reach from the earth to the orbit.

President and Prime Minister congratulated scientists for sending Pakistan’s first space mission to the moon

Moreover, the satellite will play an important role in promoting economic activities besides e-commerce, and e-governance.

In this regard, Director Sparco Shafaat Ali while speaking on Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan said that this satellite will improve the communication system of the entire Pakistan and with its help, the telecom operator will get strong signals.

He said that now the data is transmitted through fibre, our satellite will provide services to the telecom operator due to which the dependence on fiber optics will be reduced.

It should be noted that the satellite will be sent into orbit from China’s Shichang Satellite Launch Center.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had sent its first satellite mission ‘iCube Qamar’ into space which successfully entered the moon’s orbit and also released a picture of the moon.