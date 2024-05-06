Saudi Deputy Minister for Investment Ibrahim bin Yusuf al-Mubarak says that they want to take the partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the private and public sector to greater heights.

Ibrahim bin Yusuf al-Mubarak while addressing the ceremony in Islamabad said that a large number of Pakistanis are contributing to the development of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia considers Pakistan as a very suitable country for investment.

Ibrahim bin Yusuf al-Mubarak said that Saudi Arabia wants to see Pakistan economically strong, and Saudi investors are interested in investing in Pakistan in various sectors.

He said I am happy to come to Pakistan, our visit to Pakistan is a continuation of the previous visit, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share many values.

The Saudi minister said that the Saudi government and companies are giving priority to Pakistan for investment, we are trying to connect the trade of both countries, and this visit will provide opportunities to expand trade relations between the two countries.

Ibrahim bin Yusuf al-Mubarak said that commercial investment is a strong tool to improve relations between the two countries.

It should be remembered that a 50-member delegation of Saudi Arabia arrived in Pakistan yesterday, the Saudi delegation will discuss the issues related to investment opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan and then later the trade delegation of Pakistan will also go to Saudi Arabia.