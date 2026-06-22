Pakistan is working for peace in the world: Muhammad Ali Durrani

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said God Almighty has granted Pakistan great success. Field Marshal has played a very good role. Mohsin Naqvi also makes great efforts in US-Iran talks. what happened was never imagined. all this has been possible due to the efforts of the Field Marshal. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appreciates the efforts of the Field Marshal. we have to fix the internal situation of the country. poverty should be eradicated in the country. government should reduce taxes. interest should be abolished. there have never been fair elections in the country. foreign money should be brought back. corruption is increasing day by day. now the whole world will feel proud to work with Pakistan.

Senior politician Muhammad Ali Durrani said Allah Almighty has granted great success. Pakistan’s situation changed after the Battle of Haq. now the whole world is looking at Pakistan. leaders from all over the world are praising Field Marshal. today, Pakistan is working for peace in the world. the world should forgive Pakistan’s debts. it is the government’s responsibility to provide relief to the people. the government has abused the people a lot on petrol. the government increased petrol prices. government should further reduce petrol prices. usury should be abolished. banks are making their profits. banks’ profits are increasing as a result of Islamic banking. we need reconciliation. we cannot move forward without reconciliation. we all have to sit together for the betterment of the country. at this time, we need local government institutions within the country. PML-N and PPP do not want the people to get anything. these two parties change faces. the entire nation stood together during the battle for truth. this country belongs to everyone, everyone has to play their part for its betterment. people of PTI have been punished. on one hand, the government is talking about reconciliation. so on the other hand, people are being punished. those who are talking about reconciliation have no choice. the government will not allow reconciliation in any case. poverty is increasing in the country. the economy is sinking day by day. the government has no interest in domestic exports. the government only wants loans to come and we spend. Allah Almighty has honored us in the fight for truth and the fight for peace. we have to play our role for the betterment of the people. there is no system in Sindh. Sindh government has completely failed in every field. the government should make petrol cheaper than it was. government brought petrol prices up to Rs 150. IPPs are being oppressed, we pay the bill for electricity theft. the government is doing a lot of injustice to the people. everyone needs to work together for the betterment of the country. all the budgets presented by the government were not public budgets. they are looting the provinces.