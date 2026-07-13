ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed from Islamabad on Monday for a one-day visit to Qatar to offer condolences following the death of the country’s former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

According to the PM Office’s Media Wing, former prime minister and president of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif is also accompanying the premier on the visit. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar are also part of the delegation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz is scheduled to meet Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and convey condolences to the emir, the Qatari royal family and the people of Qatar over the passing of the former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

On the account of Sheikh Hamad’s passing, PM Shehbaz expressed profound sorrow, describing him as a visionary leader and distinguished statesman whose wisdom and foresight transformed Qatar into a modern and prosperous nation respected worldwide. He said his contributions to the welfare of his people, regional peace, development and international cooperation would be remembered for generations.

On behalf of Pakistan’s government and people, the premier also extended heartfelt condolences to, while recalling Sheikh Hamad’s enduring affection for Pakistan and his memorable visits to the country.