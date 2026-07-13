QUETTA: At least five labourers were shot dead after Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists opened fire on them at a shop in Mashkel area of Balochistan, security sources said on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Qadeer, Mohsin and Bilal, the sources added.

The sources further said that the security forces, meanwhile, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the terrorists in Mashkel, Washuk district.

Police said all five victims had travelled from outside the province, adding that the bodies were being shifted to their native areas after completion of legal formalities.

According to police, an investigation into the incident had been launched.