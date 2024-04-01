Pakistan’s senior actress Nashu opened up about her separation from her ex-husband Imam Rabbani and said that when I was 7 months pregnant, Imam Rabbani left me after a quarrel.

Recently, actress Sahiba shared photos of meeting her father-in-law for the first time on Instagram and wrote, “I met my father for the first time in my life.” In the video, the emotional scenes of the first meeting of father and daughter were seen.

In a recent interview, regarding the meeting and separation of the daughter and ex-husband, Nasho said that when I was 7 months pregnant, Imam Rabbani had a big fight with me after which he left me. I don’t want to describe the pain that was given to me after that, after leaving me, Imam Rabbani got married again and divorced me after the birth of my daughter.

Nasho said that I and Imam Rabbani did not try to reconcile before the divorce because there was no room for reconciliation at the point our relationship was at that time.

Talking about the separation from Imam Rabbani, Nasho said that actually our family members were against our marriage and this dispute was a dispute between two families. I was disappointed that a man should support his wife.

He further said that when I got married to Imam Rabbani, he did not do any work at that time and I used to take care of the household expenses.

On meeting Sahiba’s father, actress Nashu said that Imam Rabbani was ashamed to meet Sahiba after such a long time, and that was the reason why he was not even looking at his daughter, 6-year-old Sahiba had seen her father as a child but Whenever no one told her that this is her father, I request everyone including my fans that Imam Rabbani was my first offender if I have forgiven him and allowed him to meet my daughter. It is also obligatory to offer prayers to them.