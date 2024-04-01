ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has collected revenues of 6,710 billion rupees during the first 9 months of the current fiscal year with an increase of 30 percent.

According to FBR, the tax collection target for this period was Rs 6,707 billion, thus FBR collected Rs 3 billion more than the set target.

According to the statement issued by the FBR, refunds worth Rs 369 billion were issued in the first 9 months of the current financial year, while refunds worth Rs 254 billion were issued in the same period last year.

In March alone, revenues of Rs 879 billion were collected, refunds of Rs 67 billion were issued in March, and refunds of Rs 22 billion were issued in March last year.