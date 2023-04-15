LAHORE: Adnan Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, clarifies Indian actress Priyanka Chopra when she referred to Oscar-winning Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as a “South Asian”.

Following the events of 2019’s Rise of Skywalker, Chinoy will be the first woman and person of colour to take the helm of a Star Wars film.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra thanked Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, a Pakistani filmmaker who won an Oscar, on the significant accomplishment.

On her Instagram story, Priyanka posted a message that read, “First person of colour and first woman to direct a ‘Star Wars’ film…she is South Asian, too! @sharmeenobaidchinoy, what a moment in history. I am so happy for you, my friend! May the force be with you.

The Indian actress was informed by Adnan Siddiqui that Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is Pakistani.

With respect, To refresh your memory, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani. Siddiqui made a tweet. Similar to how you proudly declare your Indian citizenship whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be South Asian,”

A screenshot of Chopra’s Instagram story in which she praised Chinoy was also included in the attachment.