Former Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Abdul Razzaq says that the good players of Gilgit should move to cities like Islamabad, Pindi, or Karachi to join the PSL.

In one of the programs, a young man from Gilgit asked the former all-rounder what is the reason for not seeing the players of Gilgit in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In response to the question, Abdul Razzaq said that there was talk of including players from Gilgit for PSL, but players from Gilgit never came to play PSL.

He said that cricket is played in Gilgit, similarly, the Pakistan Cricket Board is also planning to build a cricket stadium in Gilgit, but to join the PSL, the good players of Gilgit are advised to move to Karachi or Islamabad, Pindi, or KP. done, thus making their paths to join the PSL easier.

To explain the student, Abdul Razzaq gave his example and said that during my cricket career, I used to live in Shahdara but I had to travel 7 kilometers to Lahore to play cricket. If there is no cricket, how will it be in Gilgit?