A strong government is needed to implement the IMF issues: Mirza Akhtiar Baig

No institution should dare to change people’s mandate: Wajihauddin

We are on the brink of the 1970 election: Kunvardalshad

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme, Mushahid Hussain Syed’s statement is that Nawaz Sharif should give government to PPP with a big heart, This statement shows that the negotiations between them have not yet reached any conclusion, 2024 election was very strange, election day was very good, SK Niazi

The delay in the election results created doubts, In the 2024 election, such doubts and suspicions arose which never happened before, The situation in the country is very bad, it is requested that political people act wisely, The political leadership should sit together and think of a solution because the economic conditions are getting very bad, I think the matters in PPP and PML-N will be resolved soon, Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz as Chief Minister will form Bilawal government in Punjab and Sindh, Nawaz Sharif came back and faced his cases, now he can live in Murree, The seats that PML-N has taken are because of Nawaz Sharif, There may be some planning behind the statements of former Commissioner Rawalpindi and Billions of rupees were spent on conducting elections, they cannot be held again, SK Niazi

Expediency demands that both parties form a coalition government so that the matter ends, Politicians should think caretaker government cannot last forever,Politicians should forget their personal interest and prioritize national integrity,If ARN and PP form the government and PTI comes as opposition, this setup will not work.

Economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program, Now we will be able to give you more time in Islamabad, Political parties think God, one day is very dangerous,A lame and broken government will not work, We have to negotiate with the IMF for the third installment, There will be strict IMF conditions for the third tranche, which will be a challenge for the new government, 50% of our textile industries are closed, lakhs of people are unemployed

Due to decrease in exports, our foreign exchange has clearly decreased, At this time, the eyes of the nation are fixed on two political parties and 4 seats of both the parties have been held today will be the fifth. Bilawal Bhutto said that we will support PML-N but not part of the government.

Justice (retd) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program,I think we need moderation, Justice should be served where justice is needed, If a mistake has been made by any institution, it should be corrected, There should be a forensic audit of the constituencies where the results were challenged and The issues are not being resolved, they will jump in the courts, Wherever there is any error, it should be corrected, No institution should dare to change people’s mandate. Whichever party is in power should put the country’s interest first, Where there is a large number of youth, no decision can be imposed on them.

The caretaker law minister of Punjab, Kanwar Dalshad, spoke in the Sachi Baat program, Elections 2024 Elections All parties are expressing reservations, All results are based on form 45 to be presented, The system that is being built right now doesn’t seem to be running for more than a year. Former Commissioner Rawalpindi has not accused anyone but has confessed to the crime. A judicial commission should be formed on former commissioner’s statements and allegations of rigging, We want the matters to be resolved soon and the Caretaker Government to step down from its responsibilities, We are on the brink of the 1970 election and 60 billion rupees were spent on this election which seems to be sinking.

Justice (R) Shaikh Usmani’s conversation in Sachi Baat program, There is no solution to the current political situation, All the political parties should think together what is the real problem of the country. The image of Pakistan is deteriorating in the whole world. During the time of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, similar conditions were created in the country. Shaikh Usmani should call the meeting of the National Assembly and let the majority party form the government

The seats that have problems will continue to run together.