The schedule of the West Indies women’s cricket team tour of Pakistan for the series of five T20 and three ODI matches has been announced.

The West Indian women’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on April 14 to play three one-day internationals and five T20Is.

For the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, three ODIs will be played on April 18, 21, and 23, and five T20 matches on April 26, 28, 30, May 2 and 3.

Pakistan Women’s team is currently at the third position in the ICC Women’s Championship ranking with 16 points from 18 matches, while the West Indies team is at the ninth position with 8 points from 12 matches.

In the ICC Women T20 Ranking, Pakistan is eighth while West Indies is sixth.

Talking about the visit of the West Indies women’s team to Pakistan, the head of women’s cricket Tania Malik said that we warmly welcome the West Indies women’s team to Pakistan.

He said that hosting the fourth series at the home ground is proof of PCB’s determination to promote women’s cricket and provide opportunities for our players to excel at the international level.

Tania Malik added that the chances of directly qualifying for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup for the Pakistan women’s team are more than ever.

He said that the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is also being held later this year, in light of this event and the team’s recent good performance in the shortest format, the selectors are considering a 5-match T20 series against the West Indies. It will help in finalizing the squad for the mega event.

All ODI and T20I matches between Pakistan and West Indies women’s teams will be played from April 18 to May 3 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

It should be noted that the series against the West Indies women’s team for the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 will be the last series of the Pakistan women’s team in Pakistan, while the last series for the championship will be played in the tour of England in May this year.