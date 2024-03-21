Google is the world’s most popular internet search engine and online life seems impossible without it.

One of the reasons for this is that the internet search engine tries to provide all kinds of convenience to the users and the same has been done for the month of Ramadan.

It should be noted that like Muslims around the world, Pakistanis also celebrate the month of Ramadan with enthusiasm, and daily routines change during this period.

Considering this, Google has introduced some new features for Pakistani users.

According to a statement issued by the company, with the help of Google, Pakistani users can enjoy Ramadan experiences in a unique way while keeping their focus on worship during this holy month.

Help with shopping

After Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated and clothes are bought for it while houses are decorated.

Similarly, even if you are craving for some special food during fasting, you can take the help of Google.

Yes indeed you can use your phone’s camera to find a delicious sweet that a friend of yours prepared at home or find the perfect outfit to buy and wear on Eid-ul-Fitr.

For this purpose, launch Google Lens on mobile and simply take a photo or screenshot by selecting the camera icon.

With the help of Google Lens search results, you can shop for the desired items or find out where they are available.

Learn food recipes

Foodies can take help from Google to find recipes for their favorite dishes during Ramadan.

Delicious dishes are a great tradition of Ramadan, after a long day of fasting, family members gather in the evening for iftar and dinner.

If you want to improve your cooking skills during Ramadan or learn about cuisines from other countries, get help from Google.

Just type the name of the dish and the recipe into a Google search and several ways to make it will come up.

Similarly, you can also use Google Play for online religious lectures and delicious recipes during the month of Ramadan.

Trip planning with Google Maps

It is an old tradition of Pakistanis to visit their relatives living in different cities or towns during Eid al-Fitr holidays.

For this, Google Maps can be used to provide details of permanent and temporary facilities like petrol pumps, vehicle repair workshops, mosques, and rest houses.

Also, while traveling by road in Google Maps, you can find out the toll rate at various toll plazas or other related details.

Finding the Qiblah

Qibla Finder is being made a part of Android devices by Google.

Qibla Finder is a web app to find Qibla direction anywhere in the world.

This app uses Augmented Reality technology to tell about this.

According to Google, we have enabled offline usage and shortcuts to add Qibla Finder to the Android home screen, to find Qibla direction while traveling.